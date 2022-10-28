Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $230.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 240 ($2.90), with a volume of 170111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($2.94).

Headlam Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 303.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.58 million and a P/E ratio of 746.09.

Headlam Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

Insider Activity at Headlam Group

About Headlam Group

In other Headlam Group news, insider Keith Edelman purchased 12,420 shares of Headlam Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £29,808 ($36,017.40).

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

