Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Susquehanna

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HES. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.77.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $138.84. 92,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,274. Hess has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $147.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.41. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

