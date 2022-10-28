HI Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $111.70 million and approximately $880,110.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,676.28 or 1.00010655 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003600 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00054481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00044224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00021808 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.03648667 USD and is down -25.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $783,511.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

