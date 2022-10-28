HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.0 days.

HomeServe Stock Performance

HMSVF remained flat at $13.06 on Friday. HomeServe has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 810 ($9.79) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeServe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,013.33.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

Featured Stories

