Horizen Price Hits $13.55 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Horizen has a total market cap of $163.88 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $13.55 or 0.00065584 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00259952 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00085711 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

