Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Up 121.1% in October

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the September 30th total of 63,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Global in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HZN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,170. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Global

Horizon Global ( NYSE:HZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.