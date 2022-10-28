Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Achieves $103.86 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $103.86 million and $4.70 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,369.37 or 0.30760831 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.