Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,976 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.99. 126,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,839,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.