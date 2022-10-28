Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.41% from the company’s previous close.

Industrials REIT Stock Down 3.4 %

Industrials REIT stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 129.50 ($1.56). 244,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The firm has a market cap of £378.47 million and a P/E ratio of 350.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.08. Industrials REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 119.75 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 204 ($2.46).

Insider Transactions at Industrials REIT

In other news, insider Paul Arenson sold 3,000,000 shares of Industrials REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,343,644.27).

Industrials REIT Company Profile

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

