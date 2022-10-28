Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.551-$1.563 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.33 EPS.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 608,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,127. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,910 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 104.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 135,062 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 26.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 54,429 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

