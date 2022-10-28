Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.56.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.62. 3,387,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,125,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

