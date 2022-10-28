Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 4,383 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $194.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,919. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.57 and its 200-day moving average is $199.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.