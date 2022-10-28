Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 42,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,038. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

