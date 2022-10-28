Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.75.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.04. 44,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.09. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

