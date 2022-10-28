Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in KLA by 3.9% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in KLA by 29.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in KLA by 9.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 67,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in KLA by 16.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock traded up $7.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.75. The stock had a trading volume of 76,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,334. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.29.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.95.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,734 shares of company stock worth $6,421,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

