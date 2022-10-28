Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.82. 152,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.34. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total transaction of $1,358,617.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,310,394.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total transaction of $1,358,617.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,310,394.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,074 shares of company stock worth $5,477,676. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

