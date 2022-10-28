Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 881 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

