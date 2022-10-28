iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,660,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,109,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,904,000 after acquiring an additional 582,670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $95.23. 140,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,912,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.