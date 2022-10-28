iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Trimmed by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $31.12. 108,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,329,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

