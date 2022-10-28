J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,902. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

