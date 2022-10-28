J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Invests $336,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. ING Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Insider Activity

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,038. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.