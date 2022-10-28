Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $486,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.21.

American Tower Trading Up 0.9 %

AMT opened at $198.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.86. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

