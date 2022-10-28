JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 1,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

JD Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41.

About JD Bancshares

(Get Rating)

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.