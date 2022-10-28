JOE (JOE) Price Hits $0.25

JOE (JOE) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, JOE has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $81.70 million and $39.06 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,356.04 or 0.30739713 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011998 BTC.

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

