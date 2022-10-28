JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 6.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,716,753 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

