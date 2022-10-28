Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires 434 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 2.5 %

CMI stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,652. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.25 and a 200-day moving average of $208.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,536 shares of company stock worth $6,143,235 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.