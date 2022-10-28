Kinneret Advisory LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.57. The company had a trading volume of 47,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.65 and its 200-day moving average is $347.61. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

