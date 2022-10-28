Kinneret Advisory LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,961 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.8% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,922,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.95 on Friday, hitting $324.60. The company had a trading volume of 126,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,609. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.