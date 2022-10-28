KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Down 53% Over Last Week

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded down 53% against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00003698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $42.05 million and approximately $6,797.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.86907571 USD and is down -16.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,512.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

