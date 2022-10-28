KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Trading 4% Higher

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

KLDiscovery Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $75.19 million for the quarter.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.