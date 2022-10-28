Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KHC. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.85. 177,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,169,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

