Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 555,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after buying an additional 192,637 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,319.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after buying an additional 143,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.32. 25,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

