LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 19.1 %

LMAT traded down $9.89 on Friday, hitting $41.94. 472,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $921.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 17,702 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $989,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,142,833.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 17,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $989,364.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,476 shares in the company, valued at $140,142,833.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,996 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,150.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.