LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 96,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 136,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a market cap of $64.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 52.55% and a negative return on equity of 686.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shah Capital Management grew its position in LifeMD by 18.1% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 409,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 62,864 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LifeMD by 85.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

