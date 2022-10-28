LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock Price Up 3.8%

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 431,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,123,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

LiveXLive Media Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

