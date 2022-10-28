Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Loews by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Loews by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 3.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 181.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

L stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on L shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

