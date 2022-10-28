Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Up 1,566.7% in October

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Luvu Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUVU remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. 21,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,790. Luvu Brands has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator, a brand category of products for enhancing sexual performance; and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

