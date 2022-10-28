Maiar DEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $81,014.00 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $345.75 million and approximately $81,014.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005339 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $65,214.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

