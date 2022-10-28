Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MFC. Barclays reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.08.

MFC traded up C$0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting C$22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,029. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$20.81 and a twelve month high of C$28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.84.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The firm had revenue of C$15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 18.8641792 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$424,482.30. In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$394,314.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$318,373.86. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$424,482.30.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

