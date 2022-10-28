Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.
