Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 186,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,113,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

About Merck & Co., Inc.



Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

