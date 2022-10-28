Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.49.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,003,748. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $96.38 and a one year high of $353.83. The stock has a market cap of $264.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.37 and a 200-day moving average of $160.72.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

