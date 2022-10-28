Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at UBS Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $157.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,003,748. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $96.38 and a 12 month high of $353.83. The company has a market capitalization of $264.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day moving average is $160.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,459,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.9% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $272,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

