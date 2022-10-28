Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.49.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.58. 2,607,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,003,748. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $96.38 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.37 and a 200-day moving average of $160.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $45,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

