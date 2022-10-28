MetisDAO Price Tops $28.93 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $28.93 or 0.00139956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $127.12 million and $3.38 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.58689572 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,446,539.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

