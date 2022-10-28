Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.13

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $541.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Abel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,179.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 233.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 96,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 67,815 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

