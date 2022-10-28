Moffett Nathanson Upgrades ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to Outperform

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $549.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $564.82.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $413.62. The stock had a trading volume of 54,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $409.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.85.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

