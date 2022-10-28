Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up about 1.5% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE SU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.46. 233,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,288. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

