Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 50,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE GL traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.39. 19,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,843,496. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.