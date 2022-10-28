Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,760 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises 3.0% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Industries Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

NYSE:CF traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,120. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average is $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.